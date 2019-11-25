Safety precautions to take when cooking this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the largest home cooking fire days of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving is a holiday filled with lots of cooking. With that, comes safety risks in the kitchen.

We talked with a local fire station about ways to make sure you and your family are safe while cooking this year.

“Thanksgiving is one of the largest home cooking fire days of the year,” said Youngstown Battalion Fire Chief Silverio Caggiano.

Caggiano said the peak fire hours on Thanksgiving are typically from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. He said that’s when most people are cooking but can also become distracted by guests.

“If your stove catches fire, shut the power off to your stove. Which means either shut the electric off or shut the gas off. Keep the door closed. Do not open the door. Call the fire department,” he said.

Caggiano also said there are some precautions to take if you are deep frying a turkey as well.

“Make sure that you have totally thawed that turkey out. Make sure there’s no ice crystals inside. Wipe it out, if you have to soak it in lukewarm water, do that to make sure. Because if you don’t, you put it in the oil, it’s gonna skyrocket out and it’s gonna burn everything and start a fire.”

He said you should also make sure you have the proper amount of oil and are a good distance away from your house or anything flammable.

On Wednesday night, the Valley could be seeing some high winds and rain. This might lead to power outages.

Coggiano said if the power does go out while you are cooking, it is important to turn everything off until the power is restored.

Leaving appliances turned on while the power is out could lead to a fire once the power comes back on and those appliances start running.

Coggiano said if a pot or pan does catch fire while on the stove, placing a lid over it quickly could put the fire out. But in any other instance, you should call the fire department.

Here are some more basic safety tips when cooking this holiday season: