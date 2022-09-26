HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Home Depot is teaming up with Howland’s first responders to host Safety Day this weekend.

It’s the first time they’ve been able to hold the family-friendly event since the start of the pandemic.

This year’s Safety Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Home Depot on Route 46.

The fire department will also be giving away free bicycle helmets and fitting for kids until they run out of helmets.

“Getting out to the community and starting young and getting kids involved with stuff and fire safety is very important. So you never know where you might have a small kid come out and do something with us now that we spark something for the future,” said Howland Fire Chief James Pantalone.

Other neighboring fire departments and the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency are also expected to be at the event.