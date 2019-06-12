Safety Council warns of common hazards

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The top causes of preventable death in the Valley are drug poisoning (overdose), drunk driving and falling.

June is National Safety Month, and thousands of organizations are using the opportunity to educate everyone about preventable injury or death.

Larry Kingston with the Ohio Chapter of the National Safety Council said with the Valley having a concentration of overdose deaths, it imperative to keep drugs safe and to dispose of them properly.

According to the National Safety Council, over 161,000 people died from unintentional injury in 2016. Most of them occurred off the job or when least expected such as on vacation, driving across town or doing chores at home.

Kingston said things like defensive driving and learning first aid and CPR are just some things that can help you on and off the job. He also points to the unique challenges in the summer months.

“Be careful where you have your barbecue grill. Any pools make sure there is an adult if children are there. If you have a pool make sure it is enclosed,” Kingston said.

It may seem like common sense, but lawn chemicals can cause injury if inhaled or not used according to directions. Read all product labels and wear protective clothing when using any chemical.

Just taking a few extra minutes to be prepared can go a long way in preventing injury and even death.

