YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, and there are several steps parents and caregivers can take to try to reduce risks.

According to Mercy Health, prevention starts with good prenatal care that limits premature births and low birth weight. Sleep environment is also key.

There’s been a big push for safe sleep over the last few decades. In 1992, the Academy of Pediatrics launched the Safe Sleep program and guidelines. Since then there’s been an almost 50% reduction in SIDS cases. Practicing safe sleep can be summed up through a simple acronym — ABC (Alone, Back, Crib).

“Alone in the crib. always on your back and sleeping in your crib alone on your back in your crib. That’s the basics,” said Dr. Manuel Spirtos. a physician with Mercy Health.

Spirtos says the surface of the bed should be firm. There should be nothing in the crib with the baby. The room should be kept at a moderate temperature because overheating or over-bundling could cause SIDS, and do not co-sleep.