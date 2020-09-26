RV smashes into bridge in Unity Twp.

The accident happened about 3:51 p.m. Friday on Neeld Road

UNITY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of an RV got his motorhome nearly destroyed after hitting a bridge in Unity Township.

The accident happened about 3:51 p.m. Friday on Neeld Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway State Patrol, the driver hit the railroad overpass and got stuck.

The RV sustained damage during the impact but also was damaged as crews had to pull it out from under the train trestle.

Courtesy: East Palestine Fire Dept.

No injures were reported.

Norfolk Southern checked the bridge and said it didn’t sustain any structural damage, according to the patrol.

The road and bridge are open.

The driver was cited since signs before and on the bridge list the height requirements for vehicles. The man’s RV was approximately 12 feet high. The underpass was posted as 10 feet, 1 inch.

