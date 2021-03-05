Rust Belt Theater streaming popular show for free, asking for small donation

The show is called "Dating Sucks" and is based on the pitfalls of modern dating

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In an effort to raise some money, The Rust Belt Theater Company has started streaming one of its most popular shows.

The show is called “Dating Sucks” and is based on the pitfalls of modern dating. It’s the eighth year The Rust Belt has done the show.

The theater just asks that any watching make a small donation to help keep the theater going.

The man behind The Rust Belt, Robert Joki, says they’ve had a few fundraisers that have helped.

We asked him if all the restrictions are lifted this summer, will The Rust Belt make it?

“I think so, yes. We are current on our rent, which is something I’m very, very proud of because it’s been a long, rough year. But if it goes much longer than the summer, then we’ll be in trouble,” he said.

The Rust Belt is most famous for its play “How the Drag Queen Stole Christmas.”

It bills itself as a theater that focuses almost exclusively on locally written material, doing about 10 shows a year.

“Dating Sucks” is now being streamed permanently on The Rust Belt Theater Company’s Facebook page, where you can also find information on how to donate.