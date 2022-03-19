YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rust Belt Theater Company has been in the Valley for over a decade and they’re finally back after a 15-month break — but they aren’t at their old location at the Calvin Center.

They are now at Club Switch in Youngstown, where part of the bar has been converted into a theater space.

“Black box theater, which specializes in found spaces — so basically you just find a large space and you turn into a performance venue,” said Rust Belt Theater artistic director Robert Dennick Joki.

Joki has produced original plays and musicals in the area for 15 years, but the coronavirus forced the troupe to rethink its finances.

“It’s an experiment. We are able to do theater here at a much lower cost,” Joki said.

Many of the productions focus on the LGBTQ+ community, so pairing up with Club Switch made good business sense for the troupe.

“During COVID both of our businesses really suffered. The bar wasn’t able to have entertainment the way that they used to,” said house manager Nicole Zayas.

This month’s show is “My Big Fat Gay Wedding.” It’s partially based on Joki’s experience working in the wedding industry prior to the Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage in 2015.

“We would be at the wedding, I would be singing, there would be a gay caterer, a gay florist, a gay event planner and all these gay people and it was just for a straight wedding and none of us could actually get married ourselves,” Joki.

They’ll have new performances every month through June. For more information, visit their Facebook page.