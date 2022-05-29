MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners have been moving for nearly 24 hours in the Memorial 100 race. They started in Greenville and will finish at the Mercer County Courthouse.

The race is hosted by the Fallen 48 Foundation.

The Memorial 100 is an annual race hosted by the Fallen 48 Foundation. Each year the organization chooses a new place to run.

It is either near a known place such as Ground Zero or the Flight 93 Memorial site or they choose a location that is special to one of the Fallen 48.

This year’s run was in memory of a local man who was killed in action.

“Michael Marzano was one of our Fallen 48, or is one of Fallen 48 and they had a pavilion there at the Greenville VFW dedicated to him. He was killed in action on May 7, 2005,” said Sarah Reiber.

They are running through various parts of Mercer, Lawrence and Butler Counties to make it 100 miles.

Some points included Grove City, New Wilmington and ending in Mercer.

The race is a great opportunity for Veterans to get active. It helps with their mental health, which is a big part of the Fallen 48 Foundation’s mission.

The Fallen 48 Foundation is a veteran organization that promotes healing through athletic activity. The organization raises money for Veterans to obtain proper gear, training and even pay to compete in sporting events.

Organizers say many of the runners this weekend are Veterans or family of those who’ve served. They say events like this provide a time of reflection and healing for those who served.

“They are really the only people in the world that understands what they went through and you know, they’ll tell each other stories, they’ll reminisce about it. It’s just, it’s a good 24 hours for them,” said Courtney Selma.

The race started up in Greenville and shortly they will cross the finish line at the county courthouse.