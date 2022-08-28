YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners and walkers are gathering in downtown Youngstown for the 13th annual Panerathon.

The event has raised more that $3 million for the Mercy Health Foundation and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

It is the 13th annual Panerathon in the Mahoning Valley. There is a 10k and 2-mile run/walk race and the race will start at the Covelli Centre.

Money raised from the event benefits the Mercy Health Foundation and the Joanie Abdu Breast Care Center.

The race starts at 10 a.m.

Mill Creek Park released a list of Sunday’s road closures due to the Panerathon.

Roads will be closed to cars, bikes and walkers from 7 a.m. to noon.

The closures include Price Road, the Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens, West Glacier Drive, West Drive, the Slippery Rock Bridge, and the West Park Drive entrance to West Glacier Drive, and the entrance to Lily Pond Drive.

For more information or to donate, visit the Panerathon website.