YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners laced up their sneakers Sunday morning for the sixth annual Youngstown Marathon.

The weather was described as perfect for the full and half marathons and 5K race.

Not only was the event a great run, but organizers say it’s an opportunity to give back to the community.

“We’re helping out the American Heart Association,” said event vice president Joe Mildick. “One of my favorite is the Youngstown Blue Coats.

“Serving the community, our colleagues,” said Sam Huston of Huntington Bank. “We’ve got several folks volunteering here today. It’s a great day for our company. We love being a part of things like this in the Valley.”

The race is also a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

Organizers say they look forward to the years to come.