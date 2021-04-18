Runners lace up for Run Y-Town at Canfield High School

The five and 10 mile runs took place at Canfield High School

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners laced up Sunday morning for Run Y-Town at Canfield High School.

Racers could choose the five or 10 mile option to run.

After finishing the 10 mile course, Matt Miller said he is happy to see many people show up for the race, and he knew it would be a good time.

“I think it’s a great sign that we had this good of a turnout for an event like this. It seems like people are ready to get out and start doing things,” Miller said.

He says he runs cross country for Canfield High School and that this is a good opportunity to push himself and stay in shape.