CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners strapped up their shoelaces for Second Sole Racing’s New Year’s Resolution Run.

Formerly known as the Jingle Bell Run, the race happened Saturday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

About 200 runners participated.

The proceeds fo to the Canfield Fair and Youngstown Runners Club.

The 5K race brought runners from all over, some coming as far as West Virginia.

“It’s just awesome to see everyone come out, especially on New Year’s just because everyone has their own things to do, and they make a little special time just to run a few miles with people and just see everyone around there smiling. It’s just great, a great atmosphere,’ said Mason Koncher, a runner in the race.

Awards were given to the top three overall men and women. as well as the top male and female master and grand master.

Official race results will be posted at secondsoletiming.com.