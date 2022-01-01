CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners strapped up their shoelaces and took to the Canfield Fairgrounds Saturday for Second Sole Racing’s New Year’s Resolution Run.

The 5K was a two-loop course and open to all ages.

In the past, Second Sole Racing has called it the Jingle Bell Run but they decided to switch things up this year. The idea behind the run is to help people start off the new year on the right foot.

“It’s good to be back here. Road races have been hit or miss in the past year with everything crazy going on. So, it’s nice to have a big group of people doing something together that everybody enjoys,” said Corbin Roby, a spokesperson for Second Sole.

Awards were given to the top three overall men and women. as well as the top male and female master and grand master.

Official race results will be posted at secondsoletiming.com.