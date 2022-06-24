VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Lace up! Runners are invited to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna for a 5K race on the runway.

It’s the 5th Annual 5K on the Runway. The event takes place July 16 at 8 a.m., and registration starts at 7 a.m.

The race takes runners down the runway of the airport and up on the flight deck of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, where participants will have an opportunity to get up close to C-130s and fire engines.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council (YARSBCC). The organization works closely with Family Readiness to support airmen in need of immediate financial help and supports morale efforts. The group also raises public awareness about YARS’s mission, vision and economic impact on the Valley.

Runners will receive a shirt, finisher medal, water and a snack. There are also overall and age group awards. Registration can be completed online. The cost is $35. More information is available online at Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council.

Sponsors include: