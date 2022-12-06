COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Having a 5K race isn’t that common this time of year, but for about 10 years, one local couple has held a race at Firestone Park in Columbiana.

For just over three miles, runners made their way through Firestone Park and neighborhoods in Columbiana for the ‘Twas the Night Before 5K on Tuesday.

About 600 people participated in the race, helping to raise money for a cause.

“We’re excited to do it for the community. It’s a unique event. There’s not a lot of opportunities to run through a light show. We’re glad to be doing it,” says Josh Boggs, organizer.

Brock Farris is a Boardman High School Junior and runs cross country and track. He came in first.

“It feels pretty good. I came out here to … have fun. This is one of my first weeks back from cross country — I’ve been taking a rest — so it’s nice to be back running,” Farris says.

Amber Nash and her husband Hoe both finished the race. Amber is four months pregnant and plans to run a race each month until she has her baby girl.

“I’ve always been a runner, and when I found out I was pregnant, I thought it was the perfect time to start racing. Because it left all the pressure of racing off and it was just for fun,” she says.

While some of these runners are doing it just for fun, other runners are doing it for a special cause.

“I actually run for a little girl that lives in Canada,” says Tiffany Gallo, one of the race participants. “I’ve been running for her for the last four years. And so what I do is run races for those who can’t.”

‘Twas the Night Before 5K also raised money for Wreaths Across America and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, two military charities.

“As a love for running, my wife was in the military, I was a runner. So we kind of mixed our passions together and decided to put the event together,” Boggs says.