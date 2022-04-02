PLAIN GROVE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police found several runaway teens, including one wanted on an attempted homicide charge, during a traffic stop in Lawrence County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 70 South in Plain Grove Township just after 9:30 p.m. last Sunday.

A report states that officers arrested five teens, ages 17 and 18, who were listed as runaways.

The driver, 18-year-old Tyyon Cobbs, was wanted on an attempted homicide charge out of Clairton, Pa., according to the report.

According to court records, Cobbs was booked into the Allegheny County Jail Friday on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

He’s being held without bond as he was determined to be a flight risk.

Further details of the alleged crime were not immediately available.