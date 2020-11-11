Rumors among parents draw crowd to Western Reserve school board meeting

There was a mixture of confusion and frustration between the board and concerned parents

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a big turnout Tuesday for the Western Reserve School Board meeting. It was only scheduled as an executive session to discuss the employment of personnel with no action to be taken, but that didn’t stop people from voicing their opinions.

There was a mixture of confusion and frustration between the board and concerned parents over the football program and who will lead it.

Rumors started spreading in the community that the meeting was about head football coach Jason Lude and how the board didn’t want him.

In less than a year, the school’s been through three coaches, one leaving because of illegal action, another because of personal reasons.

Despite the rumors, Board President Tracy Sunn says there will not be a hiring, firing, or replacement of a coach without a recommendation from the administration.

“We are sick of coming to the meetings and things being discussed behind the doors. They want to talk about how they can’t discuss certain things but when these meetings are over, these rumors don’t out because they come out because they come out. They come out because people are talking,” said parent Erik Eicher.

As the chatter continued, some suggested people shouldn’t believe the rumors and trust what the board is saying.

One by one, concerned parents voiced their opinions, saying hey just want transparency and honesty from the board.

“I think people need to keeping coming to these board meetings to make their thoughts heard because if they don’t, it is going to to go in a bad way. You are not going to be happy with it, and I think that is what the people feel in this community right now,” Eicher said.

Afterward, the board went into executive session but no action was taken. They did say they plan to communicate whatever decision they make with parents.

