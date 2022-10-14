VIENNA, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Rummage sales are nothing new.

It’s a way to build community and raise money for groups and churches. You can also get a real bargain!

This year is different though for the event at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Vienna. Thursday they had their best first day in the event’s 12 year history.

The co-chair tells us people are looking to save, even for the holidays.

“People are coming in and they’re buying Christmas presents, household items that they need. Because of inflation. As you can see today we’re busy, but for yesterday for the pre-sale, we did the best we’ve ever done for the pre-sale, so it’s a sign of the times,” said Vicki Graora, Co-Chair of the Rummage Sale at St. Thomas Vienna.

You can stop by today until 3 p.m. at the church on Warren Sharon Road. They have everything from appliances to sporting goods. This will go on Saturday as well from 9 a.m. to noon.