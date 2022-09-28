YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.

The decision was filed Wednesday.

Lawyers for the city had sued developer Mitchell Joseph and his company for failing to fulfill plans to build and operate their facility on the East Side. It’s been sitting idle for years.

The magistrate ruled Joseph can be made to repay the $1 million the city invested in the project and ordered a hearing be held next month to determine if damages should be paid as well.

There is no word yet from Joseph’s attorneys.