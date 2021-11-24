Rowan Sweeney’s dad talks blueprints, location of Memorial Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community continues to come together to support the family of Rowan Sweeney. It has been over a year since his tragic death. Rowan is the young boy who was murdered in a Struthers home back in September 2020. On Wednesday, his dad, David Sweeney, announced the plans for the park they hope to build in his honor.

“What do you do when you lose a child? I mean, this is just… The way I look at it, it’s the least I could do. It’s the least we all can do for Rowan,” David said.

A father’s love. Through heartbreak, David continues to live each day for his son Rowan. With the community rallying behind him, David has been able to keep his boy’s memory alive with the creation of Rowan’s Memorial Park. It’s a dream close to becoming a reality.

“He deserves this and we’re making this dream come true,” David said.

David gave us the exclusive details and a sneak peek at what Rowan’s Park will look like.

Credit: David Sweeney

“Let everyone see what we’re bringing to the community,” David said.

The all-inclusive play park will be for children of all ages and abilities. It will also have safety turf.

It will be a part of Boardman Park.

“It’s just going to be something great to bring to this community. Really one-of-a-kind stuff and Rowan really deserves it,” David said.

So far, they’ve raised $100,000 but will need around $300,000 for the first phase of the park. Their fundraising efforts are ongoing.

“We couldn’t do this without the community, we really couldn’t. This is a project that the community has rallied behind and we’re honored to be able to do something like this for Rowan and to be able to bring this kind of play to the area. I think it’s just going to be wonderful,” David said.

To make a donation toward the future park or to get involved, visit RowansMemorialPark.com. Donations can also be taken to any Huntington Bank in the area or by mail, just send them to:

Rowan’s Memorial Park

P.O. Box 97

Struthers, Ohio 44471

A Breakfast with Santa fundraiser is also taking place on Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be at the American Legion Post 15 at 35 Cortland Street in Youngstown. Visit the above website for registration.