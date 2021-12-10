(WKBN) – The efforts continue to raise money for Rowan Sweeney’s Memorial Park.

This weekend the community is invited to a breakfast with Santa.

Rowan’s dad David expressed his excitement for the event. He talked about Rowan and how much fun he had meeting Santa. He said this is a great way to continue hosting events in his son’s honor.

“He just loved meeting Santa every year and getting his picture taken with him. We just think this is a beautiful way to get the community involved and something for Rowan here. it’s gonna be awesome,” Sweeney said.

The breakfast with Santa is part of their fundraising efforts towards building a playground in Rowan’s honor. First News caught up with David last month to check out the blueprints for the park.

The event is just one of many they have hosted to help raise money for this playground in Rowan’s honor. Last month First News shared these blueprints for the playground, which will be at Boardman Park. David says things are continuing to progress on the project.

“We’re doing really good. you know, we have our park, we have our partner, we have our location set and just about continuing to fundraise and you know reach our goal and then we’ll start putting it in,” Sweeney said.

David says he couldn’t release too much more yet, but they are in the talks with lawyers. He says they do hope to break ground on the park sometime next spring or summer.

If you are interested in attending the Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, you can find out how to buy tickets Rowan Sweeney Memorial website. It will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on East Wood Street in Lowellville.

There will also be a raffle that extends until the end of next month. A&J roofing donated certificate for a free roof, up to $10,000 value. They also donated a certificate for free gutters which is a $4,000 value. Tickets will be sold for these at the event, but the raffle will run until the end of January.