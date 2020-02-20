Route 88 in Vernon Twp. reopens following semi crash

A portion of Route 88 in Trumbull County has reopened following a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Route 88 in Trumbull County has reopened following a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday.

A truck overturned just before 6 p.m. Crews on the scene said the driver was trying to avoid another vehicle when it flipped over.

The road was closed for several hours from Orangeville-Kinsman Road to the Pennsylvania state line as crews worked to remove the truck and clean up the accident.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.