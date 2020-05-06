Breaking News
Route 82 in Trumbull County could reopen sooner than expected

Local News

The westbound lanes have been closed since the middle of last month after a sinkhole opened

Sinkhole opens on Route 82 in Howland

File photo (WKBN)

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-traveled piece of highway in Trumbull County could reopen a little sooner than expected.

The westbound lanes of State Route 82 have been closed since the middle of last month after a culvert collapsed, causing a sinkhole to open.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said repairs are now expected to be finished before the end of May, weather permitting. That would be a week or two sooner than originally projected.

In the meantime, the westbound lanes remain closed between Routes 11 and 5.

