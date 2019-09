The project will cost about $400,000

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers in Bazetta Township have a new detour to worry about until the end of September.

Route 46 is closed south of Route 305 while ODOT replaces a culvert.

To get around the construction, you will have to drive on OH-305 east to Route 11, south to Route 82 and then back north on Route 46 through Howland.

The project will cost about $400,000.