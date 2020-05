The work on the road included the realignment of U.S. 30 between Gavers Road and Richey School Road

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana County is open to traffic now following a safety improvement project.

The work on the road in Hanoverton included the realignment of U.S. 30 between Gavers Road and Richey School Road.

The opening of the road is happening 31 days ahead of schedule, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.