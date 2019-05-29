Route 224 in Boardman/Canfield open following flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Busy Route 224 in Boardman and Canfield is open now following heavy flooding Tuesday.

The road was closed in the area of the Boardman Plaza and near Lockwood Boulevard after rainwater flooded the road making is impassable.

Despite the high water, small cars tried to make their way through. At least four cars got stuck.

Another round of storms is expected Wednesday.

