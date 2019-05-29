Route 224 businesses begin drying out following heavy flooding

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of businesses in Boardman Plaza were closed Wednesday as they cleaned up the aftermath of Tuesday’s flooding.

When the rain came Tuesday evening, there was just a rush of water down Route 224. Emergency crews had a difficult time getting through.

The Boardman Plaza parking lot looked more like a pond and people could be seen wading through the high water.

Overnight, ServPro restoration crews were hard at work.

“We’re just working around the clock to try to get these guys back in business as soon as we can,” said ServPro operations manager Pete Latessa.

They brought in dryers and vacuums.

“To get everything stabilized and start drying down,” said Renee Starkey, head of ServPro sales.

They removed the remaining water from inside businesses in Boardman Plaza.

“The water was up to our knees. The whole plaza was completely flooded,” said Kimberly McGinness, station commander at Boardman Recruiting Center.

Hers was one of several businesses impacted by Tuesday’s flooding.

“We’re very resilient, so this has happened before,” McGinness said. “The business is not going to stop. We’re still going to put people in boots, we’re still going to put people in the Army, we’re just going to have to go about it in a different way.”

Most of the businesses are open again. However, the manager at Save-A-Lot said it’ll be at least another five to seven days before they open. The whole store needs to be sanitized and some of the food had to be thrown away.