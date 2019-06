BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Route 224 at Route 534 in Berlin Center has reopened after a crash.

A vehicle crashed about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday into a utility pole near the intersection, shearing the pole in half.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Route 224 was shut down between Route 534 and Bedell Road until Ohio Edison could replace the pole. The road reopened around 11:30 a.m.

About 107 customers lost service temporarily because of the accident.