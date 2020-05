Road work involving a closure that was scheduled to begin Monday has been delayed for one week

Beginning Monday, May 18, State Route 172 from the Stark/Columbiana County Line to New Garden will be closed during daytime hours for a roadway rehabilitation project.

The work was originally scheduled to start Monday, May 11.

Closure hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.