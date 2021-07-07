Roundup and court appearances begin for Valley arson fraud suspects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four suspects charged in a $1 million arson-for-profit case appeared in court Wednesday.

Lawyers with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office say 69-year-old Tricia Floyd is the “ringleader” of the group, which plotted a series of intentional fires where suspects collected insurance money.

All seven were secretly indicted last week, with most facing some serious charges.

“This is a felony of the first degree, the highest count, which is engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. It carries with it a possible prison sentence, a mandatory prison sentence of 11 years,” said Special Prosecutor Dan Kasaris.

Two of the seven indicted have not been caught, but Theodore Wynn, of Youngstown, was arrested by U.S. Marshals overnight. He’s due in court next week.

Tricia Floyd, Jessica Gonzalez, Juan Rodriguez, Heather Keller, Theodore Wynn

Trial for all seven is set for late next month. The suspects include:

The others indicted are: