Roundabout project to begin in Hermitage next week

The project will include ADA-compliant curb ramps, sidewalks, lighting and crosswalks, accommodating for pedestrians in the area

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Road crews are expected to start work next week on a roundabout project that will impact drivers in Hermitage.

They are building a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street, near the entrance to the Shenango Valley Mall.

The project will include ADA-compliant curb ramps, sidewalks, lighting and crosswalks, accomodating for pedestrians in the area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect detours and traffic changes during construction. Delays will be likely during morning and afternoon hours, according to PennDOT.

During construction, Route 62 will be closed near the Red Lobster entrance. The car detour will be posted using Route 18 and East State Street. The truck detour will be posted using Route 18, Route 418 and East State Street.

All businesses near the intersection will be accessible.

The project will be done in five phases, starting with the construction of a temporary roadway on the north side of East State Street to help traffic flow. That roadway will be removed in a later phase.

East State Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the phase, which should take about one month.

Federal funds will be covering the cost of the $3,896,000 project.

Construction will start on Monday, if weather permits, and the entire project is expected to be complete by September 30.

For more information, visit PennDOT’s webpage.