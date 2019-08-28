Roundabout construction at Five Points tests patience of neighbors, businesses

The project where Western Reserve, Springfield and North Lima roads meet has been going on for more than 90 days now

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Five Points roundabout is about to enter its second phase of construction. For some — especially neighbors and businesses — this project has been a headache.

Crews are still working on Western Reserve Road, creating many detours and road closures, which lead to stress and frustration.

“Some of my street is now a cut-through for certain trucks and cars,” Petrina Antonucci said.

Detours now take all traffic around North Lima Road and onto residential streets.

This project has been going on for more than 90 days now, taking its toll on businesses only accessible through those detours.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge when you have a major intersection interruption like this,” said Jake Olsen, manager at Ianazone’s Pizza. “It’s never going to help a business.”

It’s been hurting the family-owned and operated pizza shop.

“We have seen a decline in sales,” Olsen said. “There’s always going to be a decline in sales when there’s a major operation like this.”

But he’s optimistic for what’s to come.

“We understand that things like this have to happen to progress traffic and safety, and we’re all for that. Who wouldn’t be? But when this stuff drags on, it can be a little bit of a headache and be frustrating for everybody.”

For people who live around the project, patience is running thin.

“I think that’s what’s frustrating for people,” Antonucci said. “We are trying to get to work, get to places.”

The road work is set to be completed in November if all goes according to plan.