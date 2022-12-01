LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man is in custody after he was arrested by the Columbiana County Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday morning. This marks his second arrest for similar crimes in two years.

Seth Maniscalco, 45, of Tod Lane in Youngstown, was arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Agents with the Task Force said that Maniscalco attempted to meet a prostitute that was actually an officer with the East Palestine Police Department.

Maniscalco was convicted in March 2022 in connection to a December 2021 case when he was charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. A charge of having drug paraphernalia was dismissed. He was sentenced to two years probation and was on probation when he was arrested for this latest crime.

Maniscalco pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday and posted a $5,000 bond. A pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 16.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.