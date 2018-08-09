Rotating fire station closings in Youngstown seems to be working Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Fire Department was in a tough spot, spending money too fast on manpower because some firefighters had gotten hurt on the job.

The $100,000 in overtime forced Chief Barry Finley to take turns closing stations. Now, things are getting better.

The rotation closing of Youngstown fire stations started July 1. If someone calls off or gets hurt, that's when the closed sign goes up, but the situation is improving.

“Yesterday, all the fire stations were open because that turn had enough people to run three people on every truck,” Finely said.

When the chief started the plan, 10 firefighters were off injured. Now, there are only three, which helps with staffing.

“The key for me was the city council members knew not only that it was happening but understood why,” Finley said.

Each station will take a 2-week turn on the rotation - only closing if necessary. If there were to be a large situation which occupied crews for a long time, it could lead to more than one station closing at a time.

“Station three on the west side is closed today. If we had to close another station today it wouldn’t be on the same side of town, it would be on the opposite side of town,” Finley said.

The firefighters union was critical of the plan when it started, calling it a dangerous practice. Finley said he doesn't like closing stations and knows they don't either.

“They understand. Firefighters are resilient. You give us something, we might not like it but we will improvise, adapt and overcome,” Finley said.

Even the main station downtown and the station on Indianola Avenue will take their turns, not closing, but spending time without a truck if necessary.