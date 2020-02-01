Rotary Club of Youngstown celebrates Groundhog Day early with beer

Several local, regional and national craft brewers are in attendance at the Groundhog Day Craft Beerfest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday is Groundhog Day, when we find out if spring is near or if we have six more weeks of chilly weather.

The Rotary Club of Youngstown is celebrating either way — with beer.

The second annual Groundhog Day Craft Beerfest is Saturday at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

Several local, regional and national craft brewers are in attendance. People can sample different beers including IPAs, stouts and porters.

Organizers say it’s all for a good cause.

This event is being hosted to raise funds to support the Rotary Club’s more than 100 years of charitable works in the Mahoning Valley. Some of the organization’s projects include the founding of the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown, the establishment of Easter Seals locally, and, most recently, the restoration of the Wick Park Pavilion.

Groundhog Day Craft Beerfest begins with a VIP session from noon to 4 p.m. General admission begins at 1 p.m., and the event runs until 9 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $60, or you can get a designated driver ticket for $10.

For more information, go to Stambaugh Auditorium’s website, or watch the video above.