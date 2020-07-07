Rotary Club of Youngstown appoints first African-American president

The installation will be on Wednesday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m. during the organization's weekly meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown announced that Samantha Truner will be installed as the 107th President of the club.

The installation will be on Wednesday, July 8 at 12:30 p.m. during the organization’s weekly meeting.

Turner is making history by being the organization’s first African-American president. She is also only the sixth woman president in the club’s 105-year history.

Turner was elected as the city’s Third Ward councilwoman in 2019. She is a Mahoning Valley native committed to the growth and development of the city of Youngstown, according to a press release.

“Although all the organizations I am involved with hold a special place in my heart, those that have a direct impact on my community mean the most,” says Turner, a member of Rotary since 2012. “I mentored a young girl through the Rotary Club’s Put Kids FirstProgram. At nearly all of our sessions we spent time talking about her interests in activities like karate and drumline. The connections she and I forged remain strong as she has moved through high school.”

During her one-year term, Turner hopes to reaffirm the club’s commitment to Youngstown City Schools by expanding students’ access to technology and working collaboratively with other local groups, addressing infant mortality and the lack of healthy, nutritious food at a reasonable cost in the city.