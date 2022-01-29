YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rotary Club of Youngstown held its fourth annual Groundhog Beerfest Saturday at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Attendees were able to sample a wide variety of IPAs, stouts, porters and more by local and regional brewers.

The money raised helps various organizations and projects in the community. Over the years, the club has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

YMCA Mahoning Valley and the Robinson-Shuba statue project are just two of the many recipients this event helps.

“What we do with the net proceeds is re-invest them back into nonprofit organizations in the Mahoning Valley that do great work and its very impactful and its been a great fundraiser for us,” said rotarian Kevin Chiu.

The rotary club has been doing this event for 4 years now. Members say the community truly helps put this event on each year.