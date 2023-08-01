BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It may only be August, but crews responsible for clearing the roads are already planning ahead for winter. That includes the highway superintendent for the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office who fears response times will be delayed since at this point an outpost garage can’t be used.

The Trumbull County Engineers Cortland Garage on Warren Meadville Road is currently out of service. The original roof on the 67-year-old building needs replaced. It was damaged during severe weather in April.

“We had an act of God weather occurrence with wind,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Denny Malloy.

In addition to two visible holes, there is also other damage.

“There’s a large seam along the front side of the building where the material is all broken up that even though you don’t see much sunlight through but when it rains, the water just pours into the building,” said Tom Klejka, highway superintendent.

Due to the continued deterioration of the roof, equipment can’t be stored at the facility and people aren’t even allowed inside. Signs on the door say “Do Not Enter Until Further Notice.”

It’s a haunting reality for road crews since during the winter months, seven trucks operate out of the garage. Those trucks are responsible for treating and plowing county roads in the northeast part of Trumbull County.

Highway Superintendent Tom Klejka says the extra travel time and increased truck traffic out of the Warren facility would lead to delays

“We’re here for public safety and our job is to get out there and make sure the roads are clear, so it’s just tying our hands behind our back now that we don’t have this facility up here to work out of,” Klejka said.

Malloy says due to the roof’s age, insurance will only cover a portion of the replacement. He says the process of getting an estimate for the project has already been started.

“We’re gonna put a new roof on it. We’re gonna reuse that facility. We hope to have it up and running this fall. That’s gonna depend on labor, architects, and the government process,” Malloy said.