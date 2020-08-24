Romantic reality series to start, features Mooney, OSU graduate

This season, 25-year-old Trevon Forte from Boca Raton, Fla. will be one of the Islanders on season two of Love Island

(WKBN) – The CBS summer romantic reality series Love Island starts Monday. One of the Islanders featured is a Mooney and Ohio State University graduate.

This season, 25-year-old Trevon Forte from Boca Raton, Fla. will be one of the Islanders on season two of Love Island.

Forte graduated Cardinal Mooney in 2013 and OSU in 2018.

He was on the OSU football team as a walk on.

Love Island premieres Monday, 8 to 10 p.m. on the CBS Television Network.

In this reality show, 11 singles are set up to find their perfect match.

New episodes continue nightly, including the Saturday night episode “Love Island: More to Love,” featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage.

The season will also be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

