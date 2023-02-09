YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We could all use a laugh, can’t we? Tomorrow and Saturday a comedy returns to the Youngstown Playhouse.

Couples Therapy is a 2-person comedy about married therapists who attempt to help couples.

As the story wears on, we see that the two therapists have more problems than their patients!

It once again stars Dr. John Cox and Brandy Johanntges. Local comedian Jason Tarr wrote the play and told us what we can expect.

“The show is rooted in science and medical facts, but it is a comedy,” Tarr said. “You are going to come out for 90 minutes, and you are going to laugh. You’re going to make friends with your neighbors as you do it. Just come out and enjoy us, date night, ladies’ night, it’ll be a great night.”

Tickets are available at youngstownplayhouse.org. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office, 260 W. Federal St., Youngstown, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket sales will be available 1 hour prior to performances at The Youngstown Playhouse.

The show has been so well-received, the play is going on the road to Columbus next weekend.