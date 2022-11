Springfield, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a rollover crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Springfield Township Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to mile marker 235 of the turnpike around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said that the woman turned into a ditch and spun around. OSP said that the accident was due to weather conditions.

Troopers said that there are no injuries and that the driver is in stable condition.

OSP is still on scene. There are no road closures in the area.