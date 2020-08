All eastbound lanes are blocked for a little over three miles in the area

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of the Ohio Turnpike through Trumbull County is completely blocked Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there was a rollover crash near the Lordstown exit on the Ohio Turnpike eastbound.

A witness told us a semi rolled over.

All eastbound lanes are blocked for a little over three miles in the area.

Traffic is expected to be backed up for a while.

