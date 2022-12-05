BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Boardman on Monday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, a driver heading eastbound failed to yield while turning left off Route 224 into a private drive and T-boned another car. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll over after it struck the other car.

The driver and passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

The driver of the car that was hit is OK, according to police.