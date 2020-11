It happened under the Mahoning Avenue bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in Youngstown backed up traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 680, under the Mahoning Avenue bridge.

A small SUV flipped over in the northbound lane just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic is moving slowly through the area as one lane is blocked.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver are unknown at this time.

