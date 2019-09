A rollover crash has closed a portion of Route 30 in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A rollover crash has closed a portion of Route 30 in Columbiana County.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a truck rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 30, just west of Lisbon.

U.S. 30 is closed from the U.S. 30/SR 172 intersection to the U.S. 30/SR 164 intersection in Lisbon.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.