Rollover crash closes lane on I-80 near Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – One lane of Interstate 80 has been blocked off after a rollover crash near Liberty Township Sunday afternoon.

It happened before noon. The left lane of I-80 eastbound is closed beyond SR 193/Belmont Ave. to U.S. 62 West/SR 7 South, according to ohgo.com.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happed near mile marker 231 where a vehicle rolled over into the median. Two people were trapped inside with unknown injuries.

They also say manpower is being requested.

Two ambulances were seen on scene as well.

The accident has caused traffic to slow and OSHP asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is under investigation.

First News has a reporter on scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.