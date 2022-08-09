YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown.

An older model SUV rolled over and landed on its roof on the embankment. It happened just after 11 a.m.

The female driver told police someone hit her and left the scene, but police said they did not find evidence that other vehicles were involved.

The woman and child in a car seat were walked over to an ambulance and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Their injuries are not considered severe.