POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A rollover accident blocked off a section of State Route 170 Saturday night.

It happened around 8155 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, near Spitler Road.

The driver was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived and, according to the responders on scene, the driver denied treatment.

Firefighters said they could smell gas when they arrived.

It is currently unknown what caused the accident.

The driver is charged with failure to control, according to police.