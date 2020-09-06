Rolling Acres Corn Maze gets ready to open for the season

Rolling Acres opens next weekend, Saturday Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re inching closer and closer to fall which means you’re probably getting ready to do some fall activities like corn mazes and hay rides.

Rolling Acres Corn Maze is gearing up to open and they’ve made some changes.

There’s some new things to try like the putt putt course and familiar things like the corn maze and hayride.

This year is a little different because of COVID-19. They’ve been working with the health department in order to open and follow guidelines.

“We want to be that place where you can go and feel a little bit of normalcy. So that’s our goal. So we are going to try and sanitize everything. We will be wearing our face masks. We’re asking you to social distance,” said Melissa Campbell.

Rolling Acres opens next weekend, Saturday Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.