YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The roller coaster of spring and wintry weather we’ve had has impacted some local gardens, including Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Over 30,000 bulbs were planted in the fall and they require 12-13 weeks of cold to prune.

With the fluctuation in temperatures, soil temperatures are rising and some bulbs are sprouting prematurely.

This means that some flowers will bloom but then wither and not be as vibrant as they normally would.

“Dormant pruning takes place around now. The plants need adequate time to go into their dormant state, especially the herbaceous and perennial plants,” said Brian Keith, supervisor of Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Keith says a nice layer of snow will help the bulbs right now, especially the tulips, daffodils and snowdrops.